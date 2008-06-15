Newsvine

hbmorrell

 

About writer and a mom Articles: 21 Seeds: 3 Comments: 66 Since: Jun 2008

Remembering NBC Journalist Tim Russert

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By hbmorrell
Sun Jun 15, 2008 6:48 PM
Discuss:

I am so saddened by the sudden death of consumate journalist Tim Russert. What a thorough tradgedy.
Russert's talents were manifest in his singular ability to interview incisively but graciously, be cunning and clever yet amiable to his guest; predatory when required, yet always professional and steady.
Russert doggedly pursued and usually got the truth. He leaves a gaping hole in our on air political coverage.
His intense eyes were beacons from a mind that lit his quest for unspun facts.
-a devoted viewer and political junkie in L.A. -HBMorrell

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor