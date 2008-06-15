I am so saddened by the sudden death of consumate journalist Tim Russert. What a thorough tradgedy.
Russert's talents were manifest in his singular ability to interview incisively but graciously, be cunning and clever yet amiable to his guest; predatory when required, yet always professional and steady.
Russert doggedly pursued and usually got the truth. He leaves a gaping hole in our on air political coverage.
His intense eyes were beacons from a mind that lit his quest for unspun facts.
-a devoted viewer and political junkie in L.A. -HBMorrell
Remembering NBC Journalist Tim Russert
