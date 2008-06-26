Hounding the huge glass

housing your corporate stricture,

the cobalt morning reaches into

your window, supplanting your duties,

beckoning the long denied in you

like the growing need for food.

The blue enjoins you without mist today,

clear and obvious,

drafting that part of you so long unsaluted:

departure onto real cliffs and slopes,

face awash in crisp air,

with trees preaching quiet psalms.

That place with no right angles;

longer and deeper than a calendar.

Even the caveats plaited into

your company soul

cannot withstand the tincture

of this curving temporal blue.

At lunch you come heaving outside

onto the vague cement,

whisking a breath,

considering some personal diagram

to explain this troubling impulse.

Youll try to put it

into perspective;

convert and align the gnawing fathoms

into something that can be

formatted, and perhaps

even faxed.