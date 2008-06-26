Newsvine

hbmorrell

 

Cobalt Morning

By hbmorrell
Wed Jun 25, 2008 9:23 PM
    Hounding the huge glass
    housing your corporate stricture,
    the cobalt morning reaches into
    your window, supplanting your duties,
    beckoning the long denied in you
    like the growing need for food.

    The blue enjoins you without mist today,
    clear and obvious,
    drafting that part of you so long unsaluted:
    departure onto real cliffs and slopes,
    face awash in crisp air,
    with trees preaching quiet psalms.
    That place with no right angles;
    longer and deeper than a calendar.

    Even the caveats plaited into
    your company soul
    cannot withstand the tincture
    of this curving temporal blue.
    At lunch you come heaving outside
    onto the vague cement,
    whisking a breath,
    considering some personal diagram
    to explain this troubling impulse.
    Youll try to put it
    into perspective;
    convert and align the gnawing fathoms
    into something that can be
    formatted, and perhaps
    even faxed.

