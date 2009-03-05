So. Cal. Poem

Coyote Comes --

Big eared scrub runners

winking and rubbing sage brush.

Ever hunters. Their own enemies few.

Like senior legislators

waiting for the righteous dreamers

to tire,

they crouch and scratch,

sniff and whine.

The suburban sprawl

splayed on these overbuilt hills

they cruise like market aisles

feeding on its pets

who arrive like stupid tourists.

With a good rain

mice and rabbits fatten

new coyote litters

that will soon visit trimmed yards

sporting basketball nets

and soft unknowing dogs

or untutored cats,

their owners never imagining

silent killers with spotted backs

on honeyed legs

would devour them

next to some cordless phone,

steady plastic and foolish

on the patio.