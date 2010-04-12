Life In Two Cartons-Memoriam

Dutifully,

the suits and shirts were given away

soon thereafter,

while still in the throes of shock;

as were the CDs and skis.

His "to save" basket was emptied

of magazines and news articles,

impotent now in the wider context of loss.

All but one of his hats(a knit cap)

were eliminated,

and the swell gag trinkets

from simpler decades appeared

silly and cheap now.

So were the smooth toys

and racy adornments lined up to stymie

encroaching middle age.

They lost luster and were foisted

on a handy also grieving friend.

Then his chinos went a few weeks later.

A heaving breath, more swollen eyes

and they were gone.

Harder still the shoes,

chanting his name in each rounded

give and stretch of leather.

But they too were finally thrown to charity.

Except those there...

his simple tie oxfords,

those go in the special carton,

with that favorite berry striped sweater,

and along with his best watch,

a couple key investment files,

a baseball glove, a high school yearbook,

a strange set of beads, a small redwood box,

an address book (to send thank you cards),

and a photo album of his pre-married life.

The brass monkey had to stay too of course.

How many times had it gazed at her

when she’d fought with him?

His favorite sun glasses

and a glass lion from Italy were saved,

plus an electrifying speech

recorded during his promotional dinner.

Those went in, saved.

His life came down to two cartons.

Two boxes of intention and passion,

childishness and faith,

of pursuit, competition,

and unmitigated joy.

She could visit them whenever she wanted.

There was always room enough for that.