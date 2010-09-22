Steering One's Struggle - Life Arts

As we live our younger lives, instinctively learning, faithfully studying, preparing; plans and strategies seem to make sense. A robust social hunger, pliant mind, and elastic body sets the table for supper to feed your soul, whatever you conceive that to be.

However, moving forth in age, the invincible self erodes, and aspirations fade. We learn uninvited lessons, hopefully gaining grace and kindness to some degree. Over our years, events occur, battles are lost or won, but are always paid for. Sadness and disappointment absorb the hunger, those plans evaporate, and that tattered bravado recedes. People young and old die. Small catastrophes claim you.

You humbly learn the chapters where not only is life not fair, but it is teeming with deceit, agony and obstruction. So you cloak yourself in a fabric woven with existence riddles, and do the best you can. You push through your laughter, and cautious celebration. Joy remains but is tempered with a gradual surrender to those changes you cannot actuate.

Next you set your brave boat to coordinates of resilience and rudder to coves of compassion, family harbors; taking on friends, dogs, and supplies that please and comfort you.

You control not the winds, nor the tides, not anything -but your own boat! Yet the sun is out there too, the fish and birds, prayers, and stars to guide you.

C -HMorrell