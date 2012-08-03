Movie review -The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Related topics

About the Movie - The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Wry humor intervenes while exposing the vagaries of senior life, as the compelling and moving film, Marigold Hotel enfolds you in the lush foreign setting of Jaipur India. With convincing seamless acting by ‘old’ pros like Judy Dench, Maggie Smith, Bill Nighy and Tom Wilkinson, we move from their tedious prior lives, and their rejection of same, onto their next ‘phase’ of life.

Drawn in by the hotel’s beautiful brochure and exotic location, none of them are quite ready for the adventures about to take place in their lives. These seniors have their own individual reasons for chancing a new adventure; one faces an insurmountable spousal debt, one is trying to cut costs by getting a hip replacement in India, one couple rejects a sterile retirement community, and maybe one or two are just looking for love. These middle class bold hearted people have a measure of spirit and élan for even considering this retirement in a foreign land as a possibility.

Once they all arrive and find the hotel needs major repair, it has no working phone, birds, people in the courtyard and a lot of dust, we already know something about the characters from the bus ride in. What wonderful characters they are too. We see from the detailed extraordinary script who is willing to take risks, who is resentful and who will have a significant character arc and who will not.

The young fellow who haphazardly runs this senior hotel is so amiable and charming, we don’t mind if it is a little funky. And he has a story to tell all his own, and a gorgeous girlfriend.

The grace and veracity of the film’s tone creates an almost spiritual veil under which we view the lives of the mostly lonely retirees. But just when it’s getting a little somber, we have a bit of welcome humor out of situation or embarrassment or old age itself. Self discovery abounds everywhere.

Fox Searchlight and director John Madden have done a great job of displaying the comedy of old age, the candor, the fears, and the wisdom, along with those who haven’t grown up at all, in a raw but somehow mystical way. Enchanting..