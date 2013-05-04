Easy ways to make your home meals healthier

What have you decided for your spring resolutions? Thinking about wearing little more than underwear? This struggle to be leaner, probably includes diet and exercise, and that’s a good thing. But the truth is, there are several delicious way to make your food prep more healthy and nutritious.

A marvelous and heart healthy way is to begin using olive oil. Saute’ with it or mix in your recipes. Olive oil is used throughout the world, and especially in the Mediterranean countries. Nothing though, will replace butter in your baked goods, but we’re not talking about that here! Using monounsaturated oil is GOOD for your heart and because physically disabled people, as a rule, don’t get much exercise, they really have to look after their hearts.

Use olive oil to saute’ fresh vegetables with sprinkle of chopped garlic (or powder) and salt. Add 2-3 tablespoons to your favorite soup recipe to make it heartier and more substantial. Along those same lines, do not use regular margarine. These processed spreads are full of hydrogenated trans-fats, and they’re even worse than butter!

If your eyes are rolling now, all you have to know about oil and fats is: animal fats should be consumed in small modest portions, and oils like olive, canola, safflower, soybean oils are good to use. It’s just easier to remember olive oil, which can be found at all Trader Joe’s markets through out socal. By the way, get a virgin olive oil if possible; defined by the first crush of the olives.

Another way to make meals healthier is to use more seasoning and/or herbs, without adding calories! Not just pepper, but maybe try oregano, or curry, rosemary or cumin. Find your favorite by a sniff test in the pantry. Herbs? Try roasting chicken pieces with fresh rosemarie under it or tucked in the crevices, rubbed with olive oil and garlic. Add little potatoes roasted in the same pan. Add your favorite vegetable, Delicioso!

Try to increase your use of whole grains. One doesn’t have munch on ‘eating a shingle’ to get whole fiber. Many improvements have been made in refining or grinding grains to get a whole grain, while remaining delicious. Look around, read labels, choose color over white. Do as dog owners do: Wean yourself off of, say white rice, as you add in more and more brown rice. Choose breads that have more and more whole grains. Orowheat 7 grain is a good commercial choice available in most supermarkets, having several grains in it.

Other tips are available on www.ChooseMyPlate.gov. In the meantime, show this article to your caretaker/cook, or, if you are so fortunate, cook it yourself!