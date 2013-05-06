Newsvine

Dinner in that Neighborhood

By hbmorrell
Sun May 5, 2013 10:53 PM
               Safely behind eight cylinders
                you drive through the boulevard,
                through that neighborhood.  
                You stop, lock, and walk
                on this city street
                moving as if your pants were paper, 
                your long term annuities tremble
                against this urban pedestrian dare.

                Dining done,
                you swing your office pummeled head
                atop a focaccia filled belly,
                angle it as if you might
                be the predator instead,
                wine and olive oil glisten on your lips.   
   
                You make a cursory deal with fate,
                struck and internalized
                because you think in your well read
                specialness, the world needs you.
                Believing this, protects, it tailors
                your now oiled boulevard stride,
                you clutch your keys though
                without a valet on this side.

                Step gingerly
                through this cement corridor,
                it might yield but a simple tally
                of weeds
                garnishing familiar looking cracks,
                but it could perhaps foment
                a short changed drama
                that rattles all the
                social petri dishes
                swabbed with liberal turns
                and incubated with shallow remedy.
   

