Dinner in that Neighborhood

Safely behind eight cylinders

you drive through the boulevard,

through that neighborhood.

You stop, lock, and walk

on this city street

moving as if your pants were paper,

your long term annuities tremble

against this urban pedestrian dare.

Dining done,

you swing your office pummeled head

atop a focaccia filled belly,

angle it as if you might

be the predator instead,

wine and olive oil glisten on your lips.



You make a cursory deal with fate,

struck and internalized

because you think in your well read

specialness, the world needs you.

Believing this, protects, it tailors

your now oiled boulevard stride,

you clutch your keys though

without a valet on this side.

Step gingerly

through this cement corridor,

it might yield but a simple tally

of weeds

garnishing familiar looking cracks,

but it could perhaps foment

a short changed drama

that rattles all the

social petri dishes

swabbed with liberal turns

and incubated with shallow remedy.

