Nothing Sacred to the Feds

This is an article I originally published online at examiner.com in June, still relevant.:

-Surveillance is an ugly but necessary business, an enterprise costing billions of dollars with a debatable yield for its cost. The number of prying entities are far ranging from the known investigative units of the CIA, FBI, and the last unit to come out of the shadows into spot light of media glare, the NSA or National Security Agency.

There are more, including the intelligence gathering arms of each of the branches of armed services, NORAD and more. Edward Snowden was a contractor working for the NSA when he discovered that our government was violating amendments in our Constitution that guarantee both the right to free speech, and the reasonable right to privacy.

It started with Bush’s Patriot Act and the Homeland security knee jerk reaction to 9/11. I knew the Patriot Act was suspect, allowing wiretapping and more, but then came the previously undisclosed secret PRISM program, established by Bush and renewed under Obama in December 2012.

What the NSA program Prism consists of and allows through the FAA, is unfettered access to ALL your private communications via email, Skype, the social networking hubs, videos, chats, and any internet searches or posts you conducted through Google, Bing, You Tube, AOL, Yahoo, Etc!

In my opinion, Edward Snowden probably did the right thing by effectively saying, “No, this is too much, we don't listen to ordinary people, we don't spy on citizens”, quitting his job and fleeing his Hawaiian paradise for the unknown of Hong Kong and now Russia and possibly Ecuador. You don't give up that kind of well paid life (or a hot girlfriend) because of a little turmoil at work. Snowden smelled a pile of transgressions by the US government and chose to blow the proverbial whistle to send out an alarm.

Fortunately The Guardian in the UK and the The Washington Post caught the message of his truth telling and interviewed him. The interview video given by a sharp and unobtrusive journalist by the name of Glenn Greenwald. The journalist, who asked him about motive several times and who later wrote with colleague Ewen MacAskill, a far reaching article for the Guardian that will make one tear their hair out, so bad are those transgressions of privacy and civil liberties; Snowden calmly simply said the NSA were breaking privacy laws.

The video interview of Mr. Snowden revealed an extremely articulate 29 year old, seemingly earnest, soft spoken and somewhat nerdy individual. It's hard to believe from listening to him that he dropped out of high school. The surveillance community is sprinting to discredit this "traitor". From stories about low level clearance, to a pole dancing girlfriend, they trashed his reasons for coming forth to tell, and as of June 21st, has been charged with espionage for stealing government property.

To give you an idea of why Snowden quit spying for the NSA, let us share some excerpts from that excellent article by Greenwald and MacAskill of The Guardian. By all means also, if you can find it, view the face to face interview with Snowden given by Greenwald right after Snowden ran to Hong Kong. This should be required viewing for all ethics classes, political science, and Constitution courses to come.

Here are some of The Guardian excerpts that are incredibly astounding and that I found were the antithesis of a democratic country in a western society:

“The act(Prism) also gives the director of national intelligence and the attorney general power to permit obtaining intelligence information, and indemnifies internet companies against any actions arising as a result of co-operating with authorities requests.

In short, where previously the NSA needed individual authorisations, and confirmation that all parties were outside the USA, they now need only reasonable suspicion that one of the parties(doing the communicating) was outside the country at the time the records were collected by the NSA.

When the law was enacted, defenders of the Fisa Amendments Act argued that a significant check on abuse would be the NSA’s inability to obtain electronic communications without the consent of the telecom and internet companies that control the data. But the Prism program renders that consent unnecessary, as it allows the agency to directly and unilaterally seize the communications off the companies’ servers.”

...”Jameel Jaffer, director of ACLU’s Center For Democracy, indicated that it was astonishing the NSA would even ask technology companies

to grant direct access to user data. ‘It’s shocking enough just that NSA is asking companies(telecoms & internets) to do this’, he said. ‘The NSA is part of the military. The military has been granted unprecedented access to civilian communications. This is unprecedented militarisation of domestic communications infrastructure.’

-More than Big Brother spying on we citizenry, this program Prism is anti-democratic and appalling. We should not stand for it, and I think Edward Snowden was saying just that.