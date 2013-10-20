Gravity the film, misses launch

With great word of mouth, and fantastic critical reviews for Gravity, the film, starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, and directed by Alfonso Cuaron, I went to the Arclight in Hollywood, but came out disappointed and agitated. The film's premise was implausible, even by Hollywood standards for suspension of reasoning. A lack of story with any sense to it, made this viewer regret the time spent. The sound was so intense, searing and irritating, during any conflict, I had to cover my ears from it. Bullock's character Ryan remarks early on, when asked by Clooney's Matt Kowalski what she likes about space, if anything, and she replies, "I like the silence." Well, there wasn't enough of it.

The Russians, for some reason, fire a rocket blowing up a satellite. This shaky premise and danger implied, seems to be the threat from the debris fields resulting from this strike and it's catastrophic destruction to every space station out there orbiting, including the International Space Station, the ISS. There is not enough debris to destroy every last space station, even from that unlikely cause.

Still, the performance of Sandra Bullock was engaging and at moments pensive, grave and fatalistic. But it also had all the trappings of a pedestal role including the idolizing ending where she rises in triumph back on earth with only one stumble, the camera angle low, rising with her, making her way to who knows where. Gulp..

As for Clooney, how embarrassing; reduced to an almost leering Buzz Lightyear. He was part of the reason I went to see it. By the way, there are no other characters. Her dilemmas are heart rending, and the loneliness of space eerily awkward, but let's not forget she's an astronaut, green or not.

Okay, even if the offending rocket reached its target, the amount of debris from this explosion would never destroy every viable station in orbit including the ISS. Such a debris storm would hardly have caused all personnel to flee their respective space stations; surely a skeletal crew would have remained. Every sheltering space station our heroine struggles to, is completely abandoned.

Although the visual effects are amazing, especially in 3D, the sound cues and their effects were an aural assault and annoying all around. Any viewer was simply manipulated in the worst sense.

There were thoughtful touches as in the scene where Clooney's character returns from the dead to give her the 'never give up' speech, and the little Buddha atop the controls at the Chinese space station were good additions. But while Ryan is stuck there, I'm a bit baffled how she managed to push random buttons in Chinese characters to launch herself back to earth, at one point she says, "eeny miney moe"! This just strains credulity. Maybe it's the long lovely legs of Sandra, that makes it a 'guy movie'.

The ever present earth with it's storms and city lights were brilliant, but how wished for Chopin or Hayden when the two were floating. The dramatic tension builders for the coming debris, and her life threatening situations could have been handled differently. Instead of the shrill howl build up that the director chose; they were nearly impossible to take, just tension music would have been fine. I just didn't get the rave reviews overall. Outside of the beautiful 3D space, and if you do go, you must see it 3D -there was no there there.

I would prefer the floating space shots, the visual effects, while listening to Vivaldi, Mozart, or even Strauss, and this tells much about the lack of story. I think Bullock was much better served in 'Blind Side', and Clooney in his moving Hawaiian saga of betrayal and greed 'The Descendents'.