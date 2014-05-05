Deranged - Sandyhook Massacre -poem

Eager children held in trust,

mowed down like tins on a fence

the young man’s anger deep enough,

catastrophic enough,

to reach the bottom of the sea.

A volcanic rage with chemical shortage

combined to cause nauseating slaughter,

he started with his aloof mother, a strange one,

shooting practice with her son.

But precious light of those children

sorely extinguished,

their vibrant love never realized as adults,

pulses never quickened

their future joy ever blackened,

hollow aching chambers in their parent's chests,

in the consuming tsunami of his confusing rage.

Parents stunned to bursting

stumbling in their cognition,

an astonishing new way of life,

never imagined choking loss,

cruelly barbarically fitted on them,

their crown of thorns.

But does anyone really gauge the depth,

the scope of anger

the self defined crude ego

of any stunted madman?