By hbmorrell

Nobody

Nobody should die in spring, with all that renewal going on. With tiny buds emerging, the verdant smell of bright blossoms, emerging foliage, the warmth, no one should think of death. The season speaks of rebirth, life, and genesis. That someone might die then, seems anathema to spring and all it represents.

However we choose not when and how we expire, so death is forgiven for those who pass on in peace. Unless death is from a gun or a foolish accident, people will forgive, some handily, and some reluctantly. Especially when the season begs for renewal, people have an easy mind for forgiveness. Death from long time disease, expected and áccepted. Mind you, the dead don't care whether forgiveness comes handily or reluctantly.

When stupid accidents occur, devastated survivors will find it difficult to forgive the perpetrator, to accept a drunken crash caused in spring most of all. When they gaze out stunned, in frozen pain, looking on numbly at the orange blossoms bursting from the trees. As well, gun victims should not die in spring or any other time. It 's unnatural and flies against our sacred lives. If you wield the weapon and some one dies, your soul evolution will leap back a dozen life times. Have mercy. In spring no one should die. Disease, over dose, execution, or suicide are forbidden in April and May. Perhaps really old folk, over ninety-five should be allowed to pass into peace, if they truly want it.

When spring comes, thoughts turn to more gentle living; before the oppressive heat. Spring evokes opaque flowers, lakes, thick grass and weekend barbecue.