ORGANIC? -The USDA/ Department of Agriculture would have you believe that consumers, folks like you and me, vaguely interested in animal welfare, that buying organic ensures a modicum of humane treatment of the product animals. They would be wrong.

Even the ASPCA recently, in the spring of 2016, sounded the alarm, that buyers paying more for organic products, would be alarmed at the treatment of these animals: "Most of these “organic animals” never go into the sunshine, or producing hens get to scratch in the dirt or leaves, not seeing any grass. - In the meantime, organic preference is growing, doubling in barely eight years. Buyers of these products need to: 1) be informed by true labeling 2) demand enforcement of existing laws 3) close farmer loopholes that substitute cement for actual ground/dirt."

My family buys and uses organic products like milk and eggs; we pay a premium for the privilege. But from my friends at ASPCA, I learn using 'organic' is not much better in the humane treatment of these animals. Frankly that stinks. Most animals are cramped, not let outside and certainly not content, which is reflected in their eggs and meat products. Although we have no scientific way to measure that, other than their output, it does go into our bodies as fuel and nutrition.

Who can pinpoint why there is so much AUTO IMMUNE disease today? Inflammation, disease resistance, perhaps even some forms of cancer result from the mistreatment of our food source, might result from this. How do you measure that? The government of the people, for the people, by the people must do a better job in managing, overseeing and sincerely INSPECTING these so called 'organic farms'.