Fence Post

A cluster of pale green

and mottled white lichens

garnished an aging fence post

as it would grow onto tree bark.

Opaque, stubborn in its grip,

born of algae and fungus

in happy union with sun and moisture

supporting the crusty symbiotic marriage.

Over all those years there,

a vertical sentry

as seasons cycled by,

what human conversations

what colorful arguments

untoward plans formed

and sweet love pledged,

these stationery lichens have beheld.