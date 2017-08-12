The Road Taken

Regret and anger corrodes the heart

fissures it with ragged edges,

scar tissue grows, vine like

tethering it rudely, perhaps unjustly.

Anger poisons your faltering mind

in a nauseating cycle of false replay,

events you want relived,

hurt inflicted you want withdrawn,

ignorant decisions taken back,

blame unburdened.

Fury blasphemes the soul,

doesn’t let it forgive nor heal,

bitterness sown it grows then strangulates nearly every shoot

of hope and gratification,

leaving an aching hollow

of unuttered love you now want spoken.