The Road Taken

By hbmorrell
Fri Aug 11, 2017 10:15 PM
    Regret and anger corrodes the heart

    fissures it with ragged edges,

    scar tissue grows, vine like

    tethering it rudely, perhaps unjustly.

    Anger poisons your faltering mind

    in a nauseating cycle of false replay,

    events you want relived,

    hurt inflicted you want withdrawn,

    ignorant decisions taken back,

    blame unburdened.

     

    Fury blasphemes the soul,

    doesn’t let it forgive nor heal,

    bitterness sown it grows then strangulates nearly every shoot

    of hope and gratification,

    leaving an aching hollow

    of unuttered love you now want spoken.

