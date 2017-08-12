The Road Taken

Regret and anger corrodes the heart
fissures it with ragged edges,
scar tissue grows, vine like
tethering it rudely, perhaps unjustly.
Anger poisons your faltering mind
in a nauseating cycle of false replay,
events you want relived,
hurt inflicted you want withdrawn,
ignorant decisions taken back,
blame unburdened.
Fury blasphemes the soul,
doesn’t let it forgive nor heal,
bitterness sown it grows then strangulates nearly every shoot
of hope and gratification,
leaving an aching hollow
of unuttered love you now want spoken.